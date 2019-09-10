Rosemarie C. Slossberg, 99, formerly of Manchester, died Sept. 4. She was the widow of George Slossberg. Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Morris and Tybie Cogan. She was a longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom in Manchester. She is survived by her children, Tobey Slossberg Yanai and her husband Joe Charlaff of Israel, Stan Slossberg and Joanne Kelly of Connecticut, and Barbara Cooper of N.C.; her granddaughters, Tahly Flinker and Shanie Yanai of Israel, Dara Slossberg of Connecticut; Amy Cooper of N.C.; and three great-grandchildren.