Lillian (Pollack) Bergman, 83, of Woodbridge, died Nov. 2. She was the wife of Stanley Bergman. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Hannah S. Pollack. She is survived by her Solomon Pollack; her children, Frank Bergman and his wife Suzanne, and Lisa Goldenberg and her husband Brian Goldenberg; and her grandchildren, Evan, Sydney, Alex, and Jonny.