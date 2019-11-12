Shirley Dorothy Sowalsky Seltzer, 89, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of West Hartford, died Nov. 3. She was the widow of Ralph Seltzer. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Paisner) and Sam Sowalsky. She is survived by her children, Mark J. Seltzer and his wife Jaime, of West Hartford, Steven P. Seltzer and his wife Karen of Port Washington, N.Y., David A. Seltzer of Bethesda, Md., and Linda A. Winick and her husband Jeffrey of West Hartford; her grandchildren, Amanda and Aaron Katzman, Brittney and Matthew Seltzer, Julie and Daniel Winick, Emily and Grant Fairbairn, Melissa, Alison and Lauren Seltzer, Adam and Elyssa Seltzer; her great-grandchildren, Molly Katzman and Jordan Winick; her brother Jerry Sowalsky and his wife Patti of Potomac, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.