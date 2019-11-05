Welcoming a Torah Scroll

A joyous parade of students and faculty celebrated the arrival of a Torah scroll to the Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy–Upper School in Stamford school last month. The scroll was brought over to the Upper School’s new home on Bi-Cultural’s main campus on High Ridge Road from the Upper School’s previous location on West Main Street. “We want our connection to Torah to be joyful, and at Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy we are committed to building our students’ positive connections to our heritage, history and Torah,” said Rabbi Shimmy Trencher, principal of Bi-Cultural’s Upper School.

The Upper School relocated to the High Ridge Road campus in September, following the fall 2018 merger of Bi-Cultural Day School with the Jewish High School of Connecticut that created Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy.

Main Photo: Bi-Cultural Upper School principal Rabbi Shimmy Trencher (wearing talit) and Judaic Studies teacher Rabbi Avi Block (carrying Torah) lead a parade of Upper School students to the Beit Midrash, where

the Torah scroll was placed.