Program for ‘rising’ Jewish community leaders in West Hartford

“Impact+Influence: The Frank Stavis Leadership Program,” an innovative five-session program designed for rising leaders under age 40 who want to leave a lasting impact on the Jewish community will launch in West Hartford on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

A collaboration between Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford’s Jewish Leadership Academy and the Mandell JCC, course participants will explore a variety of issues that the Jewish and global communities face today. Additionally, the program will include an overnight immersive leadership experience in Manhattan (date to be announced) where participants will have the opportunity to visit national Jewish agencies, culturally relevant locations and museums.

The following is the schedule of sessions:

1. Who Are We? – February 25

Participants will get to know one another and share successes and challenges they have experienced on their Jewish journey.

2. Israel: It’s Complicated – March 30

We’ve been told so many different sides to Israel’s story. How do we weed through it all to make informed decisions?

3. Where Do I Fit In? – April 27

How do you define community? What are the common values that create our Jewish community?

4. Making a Meaningful Impact – May 26

How can you make a difference through volunteering, philanthropy, and more?

5. Be an Influencer – June 8

What options and opportunities are available to you in Greater Hartford’s Jewish community, and how can you connect them with your personal and professional interests?

For more information: info@jlahartford.org, or contact Jody Angell at jody@jlahartford.org.

