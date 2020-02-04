Senators: Why were Davos press credentials given to antisemitic broadcaster

(JNS) Senators are seekinganswers regarding the Trump administration granting press credential to antisemitic and conspiracy broadcaster Rick Wiles and his outlet TruNews to cover the World Economic Forum two weeks ago in Davos, Switzerland. In a letter on Tuesday to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote that if Wiles and TruNews were actually granted press access to cover Davos, it “raise[s] serious questions about the White House credentialing process.”

The letter states that “Wiles has said that a Jewish mafia or ‘Jewish lobby’ controls the United States, he has called Jews ‘deceivers’ and ‘domestic enemies,’ and he has accused them of ‘do[ing] whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda’ and ‘pushing this country to civil war.’”

“The normalization of antisemitism continues to pose a grave threat to Jews in America and across the world, just as the normalization of anti-religious hatred poses a threat to other belief communities,” wrote Rosen and Wyden. “In light of this, we urge you in the strongest terms to ensure that the administration does not grant press credentials or extend any other form of approval to Rick Wiles or TruNews in the future.”

Dexter Van Zile, a media analyst for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), told JNS that by granting a press credential to TrueNews, the administration has helped to “mainstream this virus” that is antisemitism.

Main Photo: Rick Wiles (left) and TruNews broadcast from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21, 2020. Source: Screenshot.