Leo M. Kaplan, 93, of West Hartford, died March 1. He was the husband of Bilha Kaplan. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Elmira, N.Y., he was the son of the late Barnett and Ada (Schayer) Kaplan. He served in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Japan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Adena Kaplan and Brian Kaplan.