Lawrence Kogan, 97, of Stamford, died March 1. He was the husband of Emily Judith Turk. Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Max and Tillie. He was an honored veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a medic during World War II. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Bernice “Bunny” Wasserman; his sons, Philip, Jerome, Jay and Scott; his sons’ partners, Charles, Sharon, Lynn, and Elijah; and his grandchildren, Yonatan, Jennie, Shira, Joshua, Danielle, Jeremy, Russel, Jessica, Maetal, and Beck.

