Louise Rheta Nussman, 86, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Delray Beach, Fla. and Hartford, died March 11. She was the widow of the late Joel H. Nussman. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late David and Frieda Pomerantz of Hartford. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (John) D’Agata and her husband John of Canton, Ga., Gail Mansfield and her husband Daniel of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; Andrea Finnerty and her husband Kevin of the Bronx, N.Y., and Marci Carson and her husband David of Avon, Ohio; her grandchildren, Danielle Duke and her husband Matt of Woodstock, Ga., Jonathan D’Agata and his wife Angela of Woodstock, Ga., Michael and his wife Jenny of Athens, Ga., Hannah Kaye and her husband Jared of Roswell, Ga., McCall Philippe and her husband Garth of the Bahamas, Kaitlin Finnerty of Bronx, N.Y., Melissa (Rick) Ghrist and her husband Rick of Cleveland, Ohio, and Benjamin Barrett of Avon, Ohio; and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Evan and Bradley Duke, Olivia D’Agata, Collins Mansfield, and Caleb and Ari Kaye.

