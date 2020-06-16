Iran to execute alleged US-Israel spy

(JNS) Iran announced on Tuesday, June 9 that it will execute a suspected spy for the U.S. and Israel who relayed to those nations information regarding the location of for-mer Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone in Iraq in January. Iranian Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili gave the alleged spy’s name as Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, ac-cording to an AP report. Esmaili accused Majd of being “linked to the CIA and the Mossad,” and did not say when he would be executed. The Iranian official also did not say that the information on Soleimani that Majd allegedly provided led to the killing of the arch-terrorist.

At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Security Cabinet ministers that the Jewish state was not involved in the killing of Soleimani, and that the Jewish state must not be dragged into the increasing conflict, reported Axios, citing two ministers who attended the meeting. “The killing of Soleimani is a U.S. event, not an Israeli event, and we should stay out of it,” said Netanyahu, according to the ministers.

Main Photo: Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani receives a medal from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Wikimedia Commons.

