Alvin David Gordon, 88, of New Haven died August 8. He was the former husband of the late Myrna Tashman Gordon. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rose (Levett) Gordon. He is survived by his daughters. Susan Gordon and her husband Andrew of Watertown, and Robin Gordon and her husband Stephen of West Haven; his grandchildren Ruby Kurtz of New Haven, and Asa Rubman and his wife Meghan; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Dylan, and Mia of Washington state. He was also predeceased by his son Scott Evan Gordon and his sister Beverly Witten.