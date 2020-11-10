Malawi to open embassy in Jerusalem

(JNS) Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera announced in a video message on Tuesday, Nov. 3 that his country intends to establish a permanent embassy in Jerusalem by next summer. The message was delivered by Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka during a meeting with Gabi Ashkenazi, his Israeli counterpart. Malawi would be only the third country after the United States and Guatemala – and the first African country – to open an embassy in the Israeli capital. Honduras, Croatia, Serbia and Kosovo have all recently announced their intentions to establish an embassy in Jerusalem. Malawi has maintained full diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964.

“The city of Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital, will be a bridge of peace to the entire world, and I call on other countries to follow Malawi’s example and transfer their embassies to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” said Ashkenazi. Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka called the decision a “bold and significant step,” according to Reuters.

Main Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry Gabi Ashkenazi greets Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Nov. 3, 2020. Credit: Israeli Foreign Ministry.