ADL: Iranian textbooks more antisemitic than ever

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Iranian students are exposed to the hatred of and incitement to violence against the United States, Israel and the Jewish people, according to a special report by the Anti-Defamation League released on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Predicated on extensive research of official Iranian textbooks, the report reveals that schools in the Islamic Republic teach students to chant “Death to Israel,” and present the Jewish state as an illegitimate regime that must be destroyed. The educational material claims that the Jews have plotted against Islam since its inception, have falsified Islamic texts and have always been quick to use violence to achieve their goals.

The author of the report, ADL’s Washington director for international affairs David Weinberg, also noted that “Tehran’s educational antisemitism and incitement to violence are as militant as ever. From demonizing Jews in lessons about ancient history to glorifying antisemitic terrorists as recently as 2020, Tehran’s current curriculum is brimming with state-sponsored bigotry.”

ADL national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt concludes: “It is no secret that the Iranian regime continues to promote extremism and terrorism and feeds its people on a steady diet of antisemitic and anti-American propaganda. Iran’s textbooks show how deeply ingrained this official campaign of incitement is within society, and how they are reaching impressionable young people with these xenophobic and dehumanizing messages as part of the formal teaching curriculum.”

Main Photo: A child reading a book in Qom, Iran.Wikimedia Commons