February 2, 2021

Times Square’s new ‘Margaritaville Resort’ to include synagogue

(JTA) – A splashy new outpost of singer Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort empire coming to New York’s Times Square will include a synagogue. The historic Garment Center Congregation will be on the ground floor and two sub-floors of the entertainment complex, which will include hotel rooms, restaurants and bars, the New York Post reports. The synagogue rented space on the property from a previous owner, the New School, and the buyer was required to negotiate with the congregation. Buffett parlayed his “easy in the islands” vibe into a vast entertainment company, which includes tropical-themed hotels and casinos. The Manhattan complex at 560 Seventh Ave., expected to be completed in late spring, will feature Times Square’s only outdoor pool – and Margaritaville’s only synagogue.

Main Photo:Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort empire is coming to New York’s Times Square, with a synagogue. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

