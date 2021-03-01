Kentucky set to become first state to adopt IHRA definition

(JNS) Kentucky is expected to be the first state to officially adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism after the measure was included in a state resolution to condemning anti-Semitism. The measure was introduced by State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, and State House Reps. Dan Fister and Kelly Flood. It passed the Kentucky State House on Wednesday with no objections and the state Senate with every member present signing on as a co-signer. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is expected to sign the measure on Friday. The recognition comes after a series of antisemitic incidents across the Bluegrass State in the past year, including hate-filled flyers being left in various neighborhoods, vandalism at a Jewish center, a car attack and threatening phone calls made to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass.

Main Photo: The Kentucky state capitol. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.