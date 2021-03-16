These were Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s favorite opera arias

(JTA) – The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known to be an ardent fan of the opera. So to honor the Jewish justice on what would have been her 88th birthday, the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia held an event featuring performances of some of Ginsburg’s favorite arias. The March 14 event, co-presented by the Opera Philadelphia company and UCLA’s new Jewish music center, included commentary by opera industry guests and an interview with Ginsburg’s two children, Jane and Jim (the latter founded Cedille Records, a classical music label).

“‘For the Love of Opera’ also highlighted operas that deal with legal issues, justice and equality – such as Puccini’s ‘Gianni Schicchi’ and Menotti’s ‘The Consul’ – and those with strong, independent female characters like Despina in Mozart’s ‘Cosî Fan Tutte.’”

Main Photo: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Museum Of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, Dec. 19, 2019. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)