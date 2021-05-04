Noa Tishby takes action to offset book’s carbon footprint

(JNS) Israeli-American actress, producer and activist Noa Tishby has partnered with the financial-services company Aspiration to offset the carbon impact of her debut book Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth. She announced the partnership with the Los Angeles-based company last week on Instagram. “Each printed book uses approximately four trees, and through this partnership, Aspiration will, in perpetuity, plant more trees than the paper used to print my book,” she said, adding, “Israel is the only country in the world to start the 21st century with more trees than the previous century. This has inspired my partnership with Aspiration, and I think that it can be a model for the rest of the world.”

Those interested in joining her efforts can do so by connecting their credit or debit card to Aspiration’s automatic tree-planting program at PlantYourChange.com. The program automatically applies the spare change from each purchase to plant a tree. Aspiration launched its carbon-offset credit card in March, which helps consumers cancel out the greenhouse-gas emissions associated with daily life, explained TechCrunch. Each time someone uses the card, one of its global reforestation partners will plant a tree. Sixty uses of Aspiration’s card result in the planting of enough trees to offset the carbon emissions from an average American home.

Main Photo: Israeli-American actress, producer and activist Noa Tishby. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.