Howard Arthur Fromson, 99, of Stonington, formerly of Weston, Hartford and New York, died June 27. He was the husband of Sandra Bender Fromson Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Morris and Hilda (Bloch) Fromson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele Fromson and her husband Cordell Ho, Michael Fromson and his wife Donna Martinez, Timothy Fromson and his wife Roxanne, and Brett D. Fromson; his grandchildren, Daniel Fromson, Peter Fromson (fiancé Charlotte Welbourn), James Fromson, Zachary Fromson, Mark Fromson, Ally Fromson Ho, Annie Fromson Ho, Evan Martinez and Andrea Martinez Frey (Kelly). He was also predeceased by his brother Milton G. Fromson. He served in the U.S. Army’s Office of Strategic Services (OSS), as part of an intelligence group assigned to prepare for the invasion of Italy as part of the 2677th Regiment of OSS in North Africa attached to General Mark Clark’s 5th Army. He was granted a field commission to Lieutenant.

