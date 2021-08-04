Ecuador’s largest grocer takes Ben & Jerry’s off the shelf

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Ecuador’s largest supermarket chain, owned by El Rosado Group, has announced that it will no longer sell ice cream manufactured by Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry’s. The company has over 180 stores across Ecuador and is joining other supermarket stores worldwide that are protesting the decision by Ben & Jerry’s not to sell ice cream beyond Israel’s pre-1967 Green Line.

“For us, [the] decision is worrying and scandalous,” El Rosado Group CEO Johnny Czarninski wrote in a letter to Unilever. He also contacted Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to let her know about the decision, after she approached him on the matter. “Discrimination against some Jews harms all Jews worldwide,” he wrote.

Unilever is also receiving blows in the United States, with Illinois having announced last week it intends to take sanctions against the company. Illinois joins other states, like Texas, New York and New Jersey, which have already proposed similar measures.

Main Photo: Ben & Jerry’s Ice-Cream Shop. Credit: Joshua Small-Photographer/Shutterstock.