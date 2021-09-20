UN ambassadors mark anniversary of Abraham Accords

(JNS) Ambassadors to the United Nations representing Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco marked one year since the signing of the Abraham Accords at a ceremony on Monday in New York.

“The Abraham Accords are the best representation of practicing tolerance and living in peace with our neighbors,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan. Erdan was the first dignitary to address the audience gathered at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan, which included about 70 ambassadors. “I strongly believe that as others in the region see the fruits of our partnerships and feel this transformation, they will join our circle of peace,” he said.

Also speaking at the event were the UAE Ambassador to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh, Bahrain Ambassador to the United Nations Jamal Al Rowaiei and Moroccan Ambassador to the United Nations Omar Hilale. They stressed the growing ties between their countries and Israel. Joining them on stage was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “The normalization agreements we’re commemorating today have demonstrated real progress toward a more peaceful region,” she said. “But perhaps what is most remarkable is that in the past year we have gone from ink on a page to concrete improvements between countries.” America, she said, is committed to building and expanding upon these agreements.

Main Photo: Ambassadors to the UN from Israel, UAE, the United States, Bahrain and Morroco attend an event marking the one year anniversary of the Abraham Accords. Source: Screenshot.