Mother of terrorist: ‘I will be happy if all my children are martyred’

(JNS) The mother of “martyred” Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Muhammad Jahjouh said in an interview on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Islamic Jihad-Gaza) that she prays for her entire family, including her grandchildren, to be “martyred” for the sake of Allah. According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the mother said in the April 16 interview that she approves of the “path” taken by her eldest son. “I always pray that I, your father, brothers, daughters, and sons … that all of you become martyrs for the sake of Allah, that when death comes for us, we will all be martyrs for the sake of Allah,” she told him prior to his death, as stated in the interview. She added: “I am proud of Muhammad, obviously. Allah be praised, all my sons are religious. They are all good. By Allah, if all my children and grandchildren are martyred for the sake of Allah, it will make me happy.”

Main Photo: The mother of “martyred” Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Muhammad Jahjouh on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Islamic Jihad-Gaza)