Norman Cohen, 92, of Bloomfield, Conn., died August 15. He was the husband of Dorothy Taslitt. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Ted and Ida Cohen. He enlisted in the National Guard and when the Korean War broke out, his unit was federalized and he became a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was a member of Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bruce Cohen and his wife Naomi, Michael Cohen and his wife Lisa, Susan Gibeley and her husband David, and Elise Levin and her husband Steven; his brother Arnold Cohen; his grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Nathan, Melissa, Abigail, Emily, Allison, and Samantha; and his great-grandsons, Ethan and Noah. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul.