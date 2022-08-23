Robert Charles Fink, 61, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Stamford, Conn. and New York City, died August 15. Born in White Plains, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harold and Lois Fink. He attended the Stamford public schools and Elmira College. After college, Robert He is survived by his four older siblings, Martha Kahn, Scott Fink and his wife Kathy Klein, Debra Tomsky and her husband John, and Nancy Benjamin and her husband Brad); seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.