Carole Lynne (Rosenthal) Finkelstein, 83, of Tustin, Calif., has died. She was predeceased by her husband A. Sidney Finkelstein. She was the daughter of Rubin and Rose (Malinow) Rosenthal. She is survived by her children, Mark and his wife Amy of Nashua, NH, and Scott of Austin, Tex.; her grandchildren, Zach of Boston, Mass., Joshua of Austin, Tex., Elana of Miami, Fla., and Jessie of Woodland Hills, Calif.; her sister Temmie Rosenthal of Laguna Nigel, Calif.l and three nieces. She was also predeceased by her son Neal Finkelstein, and her brother Stuart Rosenthal.