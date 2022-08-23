Marilyn Marks Goodwin, 94, died August 9, of Worcester, Mass., formerly of Southbridge, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold E. Goodwin. Born in Worcester, Mass. he was the son of the late Thomas & Anne (Siff) Marks. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Goodwin Silk of Quincy, Mass.; her brother and sister-in-law Milton and Doris Marks of Bedford, NH,; and her granddaughters, Atlee Goodwin Silk of Memphis, Tenn., and Kaitlyn Price Silk of Brighton, Mass; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her son Thomas Price Goodwin, hr brother and sister-in-law David and Shirley Marks, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Morris and Leona Deutsch, and her niece Beth Temma Marks. She was an active member of Temple Emmanuel.