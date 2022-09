Leslie J. (Smith) Pentland, 73, died August 13, 2022. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ellen (Brodsky) Smith. She was a member of Temple Sinai in Worcester, Mass. She is survived by her children, Craig S. Pentland of New York City, and Kimberly B. Pentland of Somerville; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Smith of Brakel, Belgium.