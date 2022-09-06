Sarey Frankel Bernstein, 85, of Stamford, Conn., died August 30. She was the wife of Samuel J. Bernstein. She was the daughter of Lillian Bunis Frankel and Harold Frankel of Stamford. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Rabbi Harold Frankel Bernstein and his wife Darona Bernstein, and Cathy Bernstein and her husband Bud Freund; her grandchildren, Leora Hauptman (Yaakov Hauptman), Frances Nagel (Joshua Nagel), Robert Bernstein, Hannah Freund and Charlotte Freund; her great-grandchildren, Ezra, Lilly, and Donny Hauptman; and several cousins, nieces and a nephew. She was a longtime member of Agudath Shalom Synagogue in Stamford.