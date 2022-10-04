Calling all Jewish teens: Be the change you want to see!

Jewish teens are invited to apply for Teen Changemakers for the 2022-2023 year. Presented by UJA-JCC Greenwich and sponsored by Adam and Jessica Hirsch, Teen Changemakers is made up of a group of select teen who meet from October through April to learn about philanthropy through a Jewish lens; honing their fundraising skills and becoming acquainted with a variety of non-profits.

The teens also earn community service hours and have the opportunity to build their college resumes, while helping others. Last year’s group gave $23,000 to seven non-profits. This year, the program will include more social opportunities, more hands-on community service experiences, and more chances to engage with peers. Second-year participants are eligible for the prestigious Weitzman Youth Award.

Acceptance into Teen Changemkaers is by application only. Applications are due by Oct. 7. To apply and for more information, visit ujajcc.org.