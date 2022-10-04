Thomas Lewis Hall (Tom) 82, of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Shelley (Stevenson), by his side. Although cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease invaded his body, they never destroyed his soul. Tom was a participant in several Alzheimer Disease studies through Yale New Haven Hospital and his hope was that his participation would help others.

Tom was born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1940 and was the devoted son of the late Thomas Hall Sr. and Karla Bach. He was a graduate of Wantagh High School and attended Nassau Community College. Tom was a quality assurance lead man in Inspection at Sikorsky Aircraft where he happily worked for almost 40 years. In addition to his work, Tom was great at doing many repairs including fixing cars, plumbing and electrical work and happily lent his skills to his family. His volunteer work at Stratford, Trumbull and Pequot Libraries was also a favorite past time, and he distinguished himself as a member of both the Board of Directors of Stratford Library and as a member of the Friends of Connecticut Library Board. In addition, with Shelley’s teaching position and involvement with student activities, Tom was a frequent chaperone and helper at many student events. He was a long-time and devoted member of Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont Chabad where the Rabbi and his family and the other congregants became a second blessed and beloved family to both Tom and Shelley.

Family was Tom’s great love. Shelley and Tom were the love of each other’s life, sharing over 51 years of marriage and a most special life together. While not global travelers, they enjoyed and treasured memories of every vacation.

Tom was predeceased by his beloved in-laws Norman Stevenson and Fay Taubman Stevenson.

In addition to his devoted wife, to cherish his memory are his beautiful, beloved children Thomas Hall of Charlotte, North Carolina, Karla Hall of West Haven and John Hall of Bridgeport. Shelley’s sister Judy Cooper (Shelley’s most precious sister) and her husband Melvin shared a special, wonderful love with Shelley and Tom, always “there” when needed. He totally treasured his nephew Spencer Cooper, his wife Courtney and his three great nephews, Nolan, Elliot, and Tyler; his nephew Ross Cooper; his nephew Craig Cooper and his wife, Amanda; and his niece Whitney Kaufmann, her husband Sam, his great nephew Henry and great niece, Shayna. Sarah Ann and Chuck Montague and their son John, Georgina McKee, George McKenna, his wife Mimi, and other extended family members and friends share in the loss of a special person.

Although we have been given the gift of words, there are few that can express the depth of our sorrow and how much Tom will be missed. Tom’s absolute joy and love of life, his gratitude for all life gave him, his devotion to family, and his warmth and concern for others, made him the special person he was. He will be forever in our hearts.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield. Shiva was observed at his home in Stratford. For more information and to share an online condolence, visit www.greensfuneralhome.com

If desired, please send memorial contributions to Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont, 25 Pearson Avenue, Milford, CT 06460, the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit at Yale Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice. With all her heart, Shelley wishes to extend love and gratitude to the staff of Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport for their wonderful care and kindness to both her and Tom.