Beverly Newman Mendel, Beverly (nee) Newman died Dec. 16 in Montreal, Canada. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Mendel. She is survived by her children, Wendy Mendel and her husband Marc Greenberg, Nancy Mendel and her husband Tom Ross, Jeffrey Mendel and his wife Beth; her grandchildren, Steven and Jennie Greenberg, Michele and Darren Meyers, Josh and Rachel Halickman, Amy and Rob Winston, Debbie and Micah Litow, Amanda and Zac Zamore; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Abigail Meyers, Hannah and Caleb Halickman, Lewis and Andrew Winston; Levi and Carter Litow; and her sister Marilyn Landau.