Helene Joan (Paul) Feld, 83, of Unionville, CT, died Oct. 31. She was predeceased by her husband Edward “Ed” Feld. Raised in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Louis (“Lou”) and Ann Paul. She graduated from Hunter College in 1960 and taught elementary school for a year or so, before becoming a stay-at-home mother to there three children in Jackson Heights, NY, before moving to Newington, CT in the fall of 1968. In Newington, she and her family were members of Congregation B’nai Shalom. In 2007, Helene and Ed moved to Canton, GA, to be near their grandsons, Andrew Feld and Brandon Feld, their son Jason Feld and their daughter-in-law Marla (Dulitz) Feld; while spending most summers in Unionville, CT, next door to their daughter Pam (Feld) Brown, their son-in-law Jeff Brown and their grandsons Jeremy Brown and Justin Brown. In the summer of 2019, they sold their house in Canton and moved permanently to Unionville. After retirement, Helene discovered a hidden talent for creating hand-drawn watercolor paintings, which she displayed throughout her home and that of her children, as well as in the homes of people who purchased them from her. She is survived by her brother Philip Paul (Leslie); her children Lowell Feld (Kelly Brown), Pam Brown (Jeff Brown), and Jason Feld (Marla Dulitz Feld); her grandchildren Jeremy Brown, Justin Brown, Andrew Feld and Brandon Feld. She was also predeceased by her mother Ann and her father Lou.