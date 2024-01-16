Springfield JCC continues to serve the community despite challenges

LONGMEADOW, MA –The Springfield JCC announced its winter programming lineup, which includes both free and for-a-fee online and in-person offerings for all ages and abilities, from newborns to older adults.

What makes the lineup of programs especially startling is not only that it reflects an expanded array of offerings and free events, but that it comes in the wake of a devastating building fire, as well as the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“The last few years have challenged all of us,” says Sam Dubrinsky, CEO of the Springfield JCC. “After successfully navigating the pandemic, we were hit a year ago with a devastating building fire. Over the past year, we have worked tirelessly to rebuild and restore not just the physical structure of our JCC, but also the spirit that defines us. Now, more than ever, the need for connection is great.

“I want to thank JCC members and the Greater Springfield community for their unwavering support and kind words when we needed them most. Together, we have emerged stronger and more resilient,” he said.

A detailed listing of all classes, programs, and events is in the mail to existing members and program participants and is available to all online through the website at springfieldjcc.org or in person at the Springfield JCC facility at 1160 Dickinson Street. Registration may be made online or in person for classes starting in January. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Health and wellness facilities include an indoor swimming pool, with aqua aerobics classes and lap swim; a fitness center, with strength training and cardiovascular equipment; personal training and group exercise; a gymnasium, with basketball and pickleball; and youth sports and recreation classes, featuring basketball, lacrosse, gymnastics, and soccer.

Arts and culture programs include a youth theater arts program, which will perform “Alice @ Wonderland,” plus many adult classes, offered through Life Lessons: The William @ Marjorie Sadowsky Center for Adult Learning, including book clubs, discussion groups, and writing, history, music, knitting, bridge, nutrition, and genealogy classes. You can even learn how to put together a charcuterie board! Literatour, the JCC’s yearlong celebration of Jewish books and authors, continues with four free author talks.

Kehillah special needs programs include Painting, Creative Art, and Cooking, plus Music with Rusty, Tween/Teen and Adult Social Groups, Best Buddies, and SensiPlay. There is also a Project R. I. D. E. Clinic.

Travel programs include an escorted trip to Charleston and Savannah, March 17 – 21, 2024 and a New York City Day Trip on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with three options: Days of Wine and Roses or Spamalot on Broadway, or NYC On Your Own.

Jewish Life offerings include PJ Library, the BBYO teen group, JCC Maccabi Games®, and.the Havurah Initiative.

For more information, including how to join for discounted program rates, or how to register for an individual program, visit springfieldjcc.org or call 413-739-4715.

PHOTO: Springfield JCC