WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Greenwich, CT — Lit Cafe in the Gallery: A Morning with Local Authors Daisy Florin and Alex Troy.; 10 am. Daisy Alpert Florin lives in Greenwich, CT with her family, and is the author of My Last Innocent Year a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. In this debut novel, still recovering from her mother’s death, Isabel leaves her widowed father, the owner of a Jewish deli on the Lower East Side, for a small private college in New England. An encounter with an Israeli student ends in disaster, and she embarks on an ill-advised secret affair with a married professor.

Alex Troy lives in Wilton, CT and Florida and worked as a lawyer and

investor for 30 years before deciding to become an educator. The Academy of Smoke and Mirrors: A Boarding School On The Brink is his first novel and has been named #1 new release in Humorous American Literature. Jeff, a former hedge fund manager and lawyer, takes the helm of failing Hampton Acres Hebrew Academy. Was it crazy spending $150 million to create the world’s only Jewish boarding school and put it in rural Georgia? Or was it crazier still for Jeff to believe he could save the school? When the school receives a rapper’s bomb threat, Jeff must decide whether saving the school is possible or whether he’ll be lucky to save himself.

Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich at YWCA Greenwich, 259 E. Putnam Ave.For more info: ujajcc.org. $10

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Greenwich, CT— Special Musical Shabbat Service with medieval Tu B’Shevat seder done in modern style; 7 pm; hosed by Rabbi David; hosted by Congregation Shir Ami at First Presbyterian Church. Info: congregationshirami.org or email shirami.info@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Greenwich, CT—“Something Wonderful: An Afternoon with Richard Rodgers,” narrated by Jack Viertel, 3 pm at The Milbrook Club, hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. For information: ujajcc.org; $36 early/before Nov. 21; $50/general admission.u

Middlefield, CT—A Tube ishvat! A Tu BiShvat meet-up for families new to Greater Hartford; 1 – 3:30 p.m., at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, 99 Powder Hill Rd; meet friends, learn how the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford supports the local Jewish community, have snowy fun. Complimentary kosher lunch, snacks, warm beverage$25/tuber, $5/non-tuber, $100/family. For those who can’t afford it or for questions: mbeede@jewishhartford.org.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

West Hartford, CT—International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau; hosted by Voices of Hope CT; 12:30 pm. For info: ctvoicesofhope.org.

Greenwich, CT— “Packing With Passion;” join Teen Changemakers’ Fellows in packing 12,000 meals to be given to food pantries in Greenwich, New York and New England. Children ages 4 and up can take part (high schoolers can earn volunteer hours) in a fun family event open to all. At 2:15-3:15 pm or 3:30-4:18.30 pm. Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich at Greenwich Reform Synagogue. For info: ujajcc.org.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

West Hartford, CT—Opening the Gates of Opportunity: Access to Higher Education, Then and Now; 7 pm at the Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies. Hosted by the University of Hartford President’s College and UConn Center for Judaic Studies. Join Mark Oppenheimer, creator of the podcast “Gatecrashers” about Jews and the Ivy League, and Walt Harrison, president emeritus of the University of Hartford, as they discuss how Jews fought for entry into elite institutions of higher learning in the 20th century. Remote option available. Register at jhsgh.org/events/education/. N

FEBRUARY 6

Greenwich, CT — 3rd Annual Men’s Paddle: “Paddle, Beer, and Dinner!” 7:30 pm at Inns Arden Paddle Hut, hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. The event supports the Jewish Greenwich security program. Even if you don’t play paddle, come and enjoy dinner and drinks by the fire pit! New this year: a competing tournament. For info: ujajcc.org. $350

Hartford, CT— “Women Committing to Action: Security for you, your family and your community,” with John Colangelo, Community Security Director, Secure Community Network, 7 pm., at Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. Learn skills to identify and respond to risks, enabling each of us to take personal responsibility for our own safety and security, as well as that of our families and communities. Dessert, coffee, and soft drinks provided. For info: heather@jlahartford.org. $18