Elaine Berman Cunningham, 83, of Connecticut and Florida, died March 26. She was predeceased by her husband Scott Earnest Cunningham. Born in Hartford,, CT, she was the daughter of William and Lillian Berman. She was a graduate of Hall High School class of 1959 and attended Mount Ida college in Massachusetts. Her love and passion for all things beautiful, antique, and vintage was evident through her ability to create successful businesses, ELSCO Trading Company and co-owned Antiques on the Farmington. From yearly holiday traditions to family vacations at the beach house in Westbrook and Cape Cod, she loved living life with her family nearby. She was a world traveler and enjoyed learning about different cultures with her husband, sister, and brother-in-law, Eddie Sheehan. She was an Elvis loving, doo-wop singing, color coordinating diva – which lives on through her granddaughter Sophie. Elaine is survived by her children, Leesa Huff and her husband Tom, and Stefanie Hein and her husband Eric; her step-children, Ian Cunningham and his wife Felicia, Rachel Brightly and her husband Kirk, and Geoffrey Cunningham and his wife Rose Cunningham; her grandchildren, Chad and Sophie Huff, Mackenzie and Brooke Hein, Nekearel, Amelia, Vena, Janel, and Dean Brightly, Silas and Isaac Cunningham; her great-grandson, Kaeleb Clarke; her sister Helene Sheehan; and her brother Alan Herman and sister-in-law Jeanne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.