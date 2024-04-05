

Joanne Carol Segall Zuckerman died March 7. She was the wife of 35 years of Matthew Zuckerman. She was born in the Bronx, NY, in 1955. She and Matt found joy through laughter and shared a mutual excitement for sports, embodying a spirit of camaraderie and shared passions that enriched their lives and the lives of those around them. Her unwavering sense of honesty, along with her heartfelt love for animals, especially horses, are attributes she shared with her daughter Hallie. Her passion for art, culture, and music was a gift she shared with her son, Gabriel. On Sundays, she could often be found at the kitchen table, confidently tackling the New York Times crossword in pen, or in her garden, caring for her hydrangeas. She navigated life with a strong sense of spirituality, a sharp wit, professionalism, and an adventurous spirit. A talented artist and musician, her passion for the arts was rivaled only by her love for family and dessert. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Hallie; her son, Gabriel and his fiancйe, Mackenzie; her lifelong friend, Barbara; and her brothers, Larry and Robert, along with their wives, Sherry and Linda.