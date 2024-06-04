WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Hartford, CT— “2.5 Minute Ride” presented by Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford’s Emerging Leadership Division and Voices of Hope. 6:30 — 9 pm, t 50 Church St. Reception, performance and post-show talkback with the playwright Lisa Keon and the director Zoe Golub-Sass. “2.5 Minute Ride” explores the relationship between a daughter and her Holocaust survivor father, from a shared trip to Auschwitz to their family’s annual amusement park vacations. Buy tickets by May 29 and information at jewishhartford.org/minute-ride. For emerging leaders under 45. Appetizers and drinks served. $25

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Hartford, CT (virtual)—“The Oy and the Joy,” 6 – 7 p.m., ADL East Division and ADL New York/New Jersey Education Committee present leading experts in the field of mental health, Jewish education, and anti-bias and antisemitism education for a lively virtual discussion on the mental health impacts of antisemitism. Together we will explore how parents and families can help their child cope and build resilience through Jewish joy. Featuring Dr. Tara Liberman of Association of Jewish Psychologists, Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath or the Jewish Education Project, and Jennie Spiegler of ADL. For info contact Stefanie Singer at ssinger@adl.org.