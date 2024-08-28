VIPs pay tribute to Binyamin security heads in special event

(JNS) Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu and cabinet ministers attended a tribute Tuesday evening honoring Binyamin region security coordinators.

The event, hosted by the Binyamin Regional Council, celebrated the dedication and service of the security chiefs during the Swords of Iron War.

Security coordinators play a key role in Israel’s security apparatus. Living in the communities they serve, they organize local teams that act as a first line of defense in the event of attack.

“Security chiefs—you are the defensive wall of our nation on this day and in this generation. You do your job every day and every hour,” said Herzog.

“The Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria are essential to the Jewish people and Israel’s security,” he said.

“The security chief from Hanita is here, and the security chief from Metula, both near the border with Lebanon,” he said. “I want to salute all the security chiefs from everywhere in Israel.”

President Isaac Herzog (c) attends the tribute event in appreciation for the security coordinators of Binyamin towns, Aug. 27, 2024. Credit: Courtesy.

The event also honored the heroism of security coordinators from the Gaza border communities.

Eliyah Ben Shimul, security chief of Kerem Shalom, who fought bravely defending the kibbutz located near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, received an appreciation award presented by Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz.

“On the Saturday morning of Simchat Torah, we knew there were people we could rely on,” said Ganz.

“The security chiefs hastened to the community fences and gathered the first response teams over and over again throughout the day,” he said.

He noted that as residents go to fight in the Israel Defense Forces, serving in reserve duty in Gaza and elsewhere, they can be “secure in the knowledge that their families and communities are being protected.”

“On behalf of all the region’s residents, we salute your stalwart stance in the front lines of the home front, in all weather and in all circumstances,” he said.