The time for California Gov. Newsom to adopt IHRA is now

Jewish residents find themselves in a perpetual cycle of fighting antisemitism, partially because the state has yet to define it.

(JNS)

Since Oct. 7, like many San Francisco Bay Area Jewish leaders, I have been deeply inspired by the remarkable ways in which individuals in our activist-minded community have risen to confront the alarming surge in antisemitism. Across California, we have witnessed the emergence of numerous grassroots efforts addressing these challenges head-on. Leaders of many of these initiatives have voiced their frustration regarding the state’s failure to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. Some have recently joined a JIMENA-led coalition of 26 Jewish organizations across California, advocating for Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order adopting the IHRA.

It is evident that support for the IHRA definition is strong throughout California. The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated, given the rising threats of Jew-hatred and the communal consensus surrounding this definition.

As federal investigations into antisemitism push forward and the number of lawsuits addressing rampant antisemitism in California’s public schools and universities continue to grow in number, the time has come for Newsom to recognize and rectify the shortcomings of his Golden State Antisemitism Plan, introduced last year. While the plan may have been well-intentioned, it fell short of addressing the needs and expectations of California’s diverse Jewish communities. Specifically, it overlooked the calls of more than 25 Jewish organizations to adopt the non-legally binding IHRA definition of antisemitism. How can California’s public agencies effectively recognize and combat antisemitism if they lack a clear, standardized definition to guide them?

Newsom’s plan not only failed to define antisemitism but also highlighted funding allocations that raise serious concerns. For example, California’s Department of Social Services’ $150 million “Stop the Hate” program, intended to support victims and survivors of hate crimes, awarded $2.6 million to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in 2022. This is despite the organization’s troubling history of antisemitism. Shockingly, none of the “Stop the Hate” funds were directed to Northern California Jewish agencies assisting victims of antisemitism. In fact, a mere 0.04% of the program’s budget was allocated to addressing antisemitic hate, even though the California Attorney General’s Office has reported that anti-Jewish hate crimes account for 62% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the state.

This glaring oversight underscores a broader issue: While state officials have taken steps to protect Jewish communities, it is a fundamental challenge for public agencies to issue directives to help their staff—our public servants—identify and combat antisemitism effectively without a clearly mandated definition. Concerns about free speech are valid and must be taken into account, but the Jewish community is merely requesting a non-legally binding definition that safeguards free expression, even for those who openly espouse anti-Zionist or antisemitic views.

California and the country’s recent electoral shift towards the Republican Party should signal to Newsom and other elected state officials that catering to the demands of the far left is neither a sustainable strategy for a robust Democratic Party nor conducive to fostering a safe and inclusive society. Allowing aggressive vocal opponents of IHRA to dictate state definitions of antisemitism is a mistake. We know that the rise of antisemitism is indicative of the declining health of a democratic society. As the governor considers stepping into the national spotlight in the years ahead, he would benefit from first taking all proactive measures to protect his own state from the scourge of rising antisemitism.

The antisemitism permeating California—from K-12 classrooms to mass mobilization rallies—can be tackled by decisive actions. By amending the Golden State Antisemitism Plan to include the IHRA definition, Newsom has an opportunity to lead with moral courage. He could send an even stronger national message about his commitment to combating antisemitism by following in the footsteps of Democratic governors in New York and New Mexico, in addition to issuing an executive order formally adopting the non-legally binding IHRA definition. Issuing an executive order at this moment would bolster support for the passage of the Federal Antisemitism Awareness Act and demonstrate his genuine commitment to fighting bigotry and hate. It would enable our state agencies and public servants to easily identify and potentially curb antisemitic hate.

Jews in California find themselves in a perpetual cycle of fighting antisemitism, partially because the state has yet to define it. To break free from this cycle, Jewish organizations, policymakers and advisers closest to the governor’s office must prioritize unity and impactful advocacy on behalf of the Jewish communities we serve. The Jewish community owes a debt of gratitude to organizations such as the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the Israeli-American Council, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Hadassah and various Hillel chapters for their leadership in urging the governor to adopt IHRA. We hope that others, including the California Jewish Public Affairs Council and San Francisco’s Jewish Community Relations Council, will soon recognize the imperative of standing together in this critical moment and joining in the state-wide request for IHRA.

The time to unite in strength and transparency is now.