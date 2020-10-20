CT News
/ October 20, 2020 / No Comment

Rejoicing with the Torah in Orange

On Sunday morning, Oct.11, Congregation Or Shalom in Orange celebrated Simchat Torah, the holiday marking completion of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah with – with their annual “Rejoicing with the Torah” event, held for the first time outdoors. 

“The reason for moving our celebration outdoors was to make this event possible for a larger number of participants, in this age of pandemic awareness,” commented Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus, adding, “Besides, the weather was spectacular!”

Main Photo: Rabbi Wainhaus, center, President Bob Spaulding, left, and one of the families in attendance at Congregation Or Shalom’s Simchat Torah celebration.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Purim Fun
A Virtual Evening of Hope, Sept. 23
Bi-Cultural students bring a closet-full of joy to ailing kids

Leave Your Reply