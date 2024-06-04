Black-Jewish caucus celebrates Jewish American Heritage Month

(JNS) The Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations released a statement in May during Jewish American Heritage Month, assuring that it continues to work against all forms of bigotry.

Led by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), the group stated on May 29 that the month provides a time to honor “the Jewish community, including Jews of Color” with recognition of “the broad array of contributions the Jewish community, often in solidarity with Black Americans, has made to civil rights, business, culture and community in America.”

Noting the explosion in antisemitism throughout the United States since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, the caucus stated: “We reaffirm our shared commitment to combating all forms of hate and standing beside the Jewish community to call out anti-Jewish hate wherever it arises.”Concluding, the representatives expressed pride to “stand united with our Jewish brothers and sisters, to celebrate their contributions, and to honor the indelible mark they have made on this great nation.”