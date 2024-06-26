Marshall Cohn of New Britain, CT died June 9. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years Eileen (Smith) Cohn. Born and raised in Middletown, CT, he was the son of the late Rubin and Lillian (Kamins) Cohn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. A graduate of the Morse School of Business, Marshall was employed by Mott’s Supermarkets for many years. After his retirement, he worked part time for several years at Metro Realty. He was very active in his synagogue, Temple B’nai Israel, New Britain, CT, and served for many years as synagogue president and treasurer. Marshall was also very active in the Beth Alom Cemetery Association of New Britain, CT. After Temple B’nai Israel closed, he became a member of the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, CT. He was active in the Emanuel Brotherhood and the ritual committee. Marshall is survived by his children, Samuel Cohn and his wife Susan, and Gail Rappaport; his grandchildren, Joshua Cohn, Sarah Cohn, Michelle (Justin) Cleaver and Elaina Rappaport; his great-granddaughter, Melanie Cleaver; and several nieces and nephews.