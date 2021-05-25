Spring Dinner with Jean Chatzky

United Jewish Federation Women’s Philanthropy will host its Spring Dinner featuring guest speaker Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.com and host of the podcast HerMoney with Jean Chatzky, on June 2 at Stamford Museum and Nature. Centere, 151 Scofieldtown Rd. (rain date, June 3), Zoom participation welcome. Live music by Arielle Eden. Masks required and all safety precautions and social distancing protocols will be observed. Pre-packaged dinner with wine tasting, crafts, Tricky Tray and silent auction at 6:30 p.m.; followed by the program at 7:30 p.m. $95/per person before May 21; $125/after May 21. For Tricky Tray/auction ticket information, visit ujf.org.