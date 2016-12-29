Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours

  • Feature Stories ct cover 12-2-11

    JANUARY Lila Kagedan, the first graduate of Yeshivat Maharat to take the title “rabbi,” is hired by an unnamed American Orthodox synagogue. Photo courtesy of

  • Feature Stories ct-map-2016

    Connecticut in the News 2016

    JANUARY Ari Golub is appointed the new director of Camp Laurelwood, Connecticut’s only Jewish overnight camp, located in Madison.   The University of Hartford’s Maurice

  • Feature Stories USA, California, Los Angeles skyline, sunset

    In Memoriam 2016

    Dr. Irving Waltman, who, with his wife Fran, established the nationally recognized Edward Lewis Wallant Book Award at the University of Hartford, died Jan. 5

  • Feature Stories michael-suisman

    Michael Suisman z”l ~ 1928 – 2016

    By Cindy Mindell WEST HARTFORD – Mensch, mentor, gentleman, philanthropist. These are descriptions that come up again and again when describing Michael Suisman z”l, who

CT News

Around Connecticut

National/World

also in the National/World category
No categories

Jewish Life

Torah Scroll ca. 2001

Torah Portion – Vayeshev

December 21st | by LedgerOnline

By Shlomo Riskin “For the candle is the commandment and the Torah is light.” [Prov. 6:23] As we prepare for ...

also in the Jewish Life category
No categories

Events of the Week

calendar

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

December 14th | by LedgerOnline

Chester – Kutnick Scholar-in-Residence Tina Wasserman, award-winning chef, teacher and best-selling cookbook author who will take participants on an appetizing ...

also in the Events of the Week category
No categories

In the Kitchen

also in the In the Kitchen category
No categories


Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑