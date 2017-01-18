Teaching teens to confront antisemitism
Unique ADL Connecticut program marks 15th anniversary By Cindy Mindell HAMDEN – ...
Unique ADL Connecticut program marks 15th anniversary By Cindy Mindell HAMDEN – ...
In New London… Students at Solomon Schechter Academy in New London had ...
(JNS.org) Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, who is President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, said in a nomination ...
The Amud Aish Memorial Museum’s (Amud Aish) Kleinman Holocaust Education Center division has launched its third annual Student Visual Arts ...
West Hartford – “Music of the Jewish Soul,” featuring mezzo-soprano Monika Krajewska, pianist Natasha Ulyanovsk, Hazzan Sanford Cohn, performing music ...
By Josefin Dolsten SECAUCUS, N.J. (JTA) – Some 6,000 kosher-food insiders packed the massive hall at the Meadowlands Exposition Center ...
© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397