Connecticut residents give the gift of education to Israeli soldiers
By Cindy Mindell In November, West Hartford residents Amy and Anatole Chorew, ...
In November, the Bess and Paul Sigel Hebrew Academy in Bloomfield hosted ...
(JTA) – Jordan’s government spokesman warned of “catastrophic” repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump moves the U.S. Embassy in Israel to ...
AARON SCHLOSSBERG, son of Karen and Philip Schlossberg, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7 at The Emanuel Synagogue ...
Orange – Fourth Annual Comedy Night featuring the comedy of Kenny Gluck, Eli Lebowicz and Mike Fine; cocktails and dinner ...
By Josefin Dolsten SECAUCUS, N.J. (JTA) – Some 6,000 kosher-food insiders packed the massive hall at the Meadowlands Exposition Center ...
