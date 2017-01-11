Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours

CT News

Around Connecticut

National/World

also in the National/World category
No categories

Jewish Life

David's Star on Torah ca. 2001

B’NAI MITZVAH

January 11th | by LedgerOnline

AARON SCHLOSSBERG, son of Karen and Philip Schlossberg, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7 at The Emanuel Synagogue ...

also in the Jewish Life category
No categories

Events of the Week

calendar

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

January 11th | by LedgerOnline

Orange – Fourth Annual Comedy Night featuring the comedy of Kenny Gluck, Eli Lebowicz and Mike Fine; cocktails and dinner ...

also in the Events of the Week category
No categories

In the Kitchen

also in the In the Kitchen category
No categories


Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑