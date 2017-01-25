All together now – West Hartford day school enhances learning through multi-age classrooms
By Cindy Mindell WEST HARTFORD – One good educational turn deserves another. ...
By Cindy Mindell WEST HARTFORD – One good educational turn deserves another. ...
Close to 1,000 teens from all across the U.S. and abroad gathered ...
(JTA) – “La La Land” received a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations, including for its music written by a Jewish ...
SAMUEL ARONOW, son of Meg and Michael Aronow, will celebrate his bar mizvah on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Congregation Beth ...
South Windsor – Rosh Chodesh Shevat monthly gathering for women (ages 13 and up) hosted by the Mitzvah Mamas, who ...
By Josefin Dolsten SECAUCUS, N.J. (JTA) – Some 6,000 kosher-food insiders packed the massive hall at the Meadowlands Exposition Center ...
© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397