Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours

CT News

Around Connecticut

National/World

also in the National/World category
No categories

Jewish Life

David's Star on Torah ca. 2001

B’NAI MITZVAH

February 1st | by LedgerOnline

JACK CONLEY, son of Amy and Kevin Conley, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Congregation Beth ...

also in the Jewish Life category
No categories

Events of the Week

calendar

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

February 1st | by LedgerOnline

West Hartford – Screening of “Denial,” about author Deborah Lipstadt’s courtroom battle against World War II historian David Irving who ...

also in the Events of the Week category
No categories

In the Kitchen

also in the In the Kitchen category
No categories


Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑