Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours

CT News

Around Connecticut

National/World

netanyahu-criminal-probe-to-begin

Netanyahu criminal probe to begin

January 4th | by LedgerOnline

(JTA) – Police in three hours of questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu collected enough information to launch a criminal investigation ...

also in the National/World category
No categories

Jewish Life

friendship-circle

A Glowing Havdalah

January 4th | by LedgerOnline

On Saturday, Dec. 10, party-goers at Friendship Circle of Greater Hartford’s annual Havdalah Party (like Rachel and Avigail, pictured here) ...

also in the Jewish Life category
No categories

Events of the Week

calendar

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

January 4th | by LedgerOnline

Stamford – 15th Annual Challenges in Jewish Educaiton Panel: “When Your Child Doesn’t Quite Fit the Mold,” with Rabbi Yakov ...

also in the Events of the Week category
No categories

In the Kitchen

also in the In the Kitchen category
No categories


Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑