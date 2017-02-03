Two West Hartford couples to be honored by Bloomfield day school
BLOOMFIELD – Ann and Jeremy Pava, and Aviva and Matthew Braunshweiger, all ...
BLOOMFIELD – Ann and Jeremy Pava, and Aviva and Matthew Braunshweiger, all ...
The State of Israel was well represented at the Pine Grove Elementary ...
(JTA) – The White House statement for International Holocaust Day, which omitted Jews, was written by a Jewish aide to ...
JACK CONLEY, son of Amy and Kevin Conley, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Congregation Beth ...
West Hartford – Screening of “Denial,” about author Deborah Lipstadt’s courtroom battle against World War II historian David Irving who ...
By Josefin Dolsten SECAUCUS, N.J. (JTA) – Some 6,000 kosher-food insiders packed the massive hall at the Meadowlands Exposition Center ...
© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397